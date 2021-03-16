NUIG researchers developing new cell therapy for severe Covid-19

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUI Galway have entered into a international research partnership to develop a new cell therapy for those with severe Covid-19 infection.

The partnership, between CÚRAM at NUIG and US-based Factor Bioscience, will also look to treat those with other serious respiratory illnesses.

Most people who die of Covid-19 die of acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS.

This inflammatory condition causes the lungs to fill with immune cells and fluid, making oxygen transfer to the blood impossible.

Researchers at CÚRAM says stem cells have been rapidly advanced in recent years as a way of treating ARDS.

However, because of the way these stem cells are prepared from adult human tissues, and associated limits on production, the availability of large doses remains a problem.

It’s new partnership with US firm Factor Bioscience will see a novel stem cell with almost unlimited production potential produced at the Centre for Cell Manufacturing Ireland at NUI Galway.

They’ll then be tested in CÚRAM laboratories at the university, with a view to bringing the new cell therapy to clinical trial within the year.

It’s hoped the therapy will have a significant impact on those suffering with severe Covid-19 infection, or other serious respiratory illnesses.