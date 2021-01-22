NUIG researchers contribute to major international study on breast cancer

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUI Galway have contributed to major international study on the identification of risk genes for breast cancer.

The results of the ‘BRIDGES’ study show there are nine specific genes associated with risk for the disease.

BRIDGES stands for Breast Cancer Risk after Diagnostic Gene Sequencing.

DNA samples collected from 2,000 Irish patients contributed to the findings of the paper, published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study aimed to identify women at high risk and develop sensitive and informative gene panel testing for the prediction of risk.

It included analysis of over 113 thousand women around the world, and studied 34 potential risk genes from over 60 thousand breast cancer cases.

Professor Michael Kerin, Chairy of Surgery at NUI Galway, says the study will help ensure that many women don’t develop the disease…

