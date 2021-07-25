NUIG researchers and major pharma company embark on ground-breaking projects in wound pain and healing

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway’s CÚRAM research centre and pharma company B. Braun are embarking on two ground-breaking projects in wound pain and healing.

The partnership will see the development of a novel drug delivery system for cannabinoids for more effective treatment of wound pain and improved wound healing, and the development of a device for the management of wound odour.

Chronic wounds affect up to 4% of people over 65 years, with venous leg ulcers being the most prevalent of these, accounting for approximately 70% of all ulcers of the lower limbs.

According to experts, among the many symptoms associated with chronic wounds, pain is cited as one of the worst and while multiple forms of pain relief exist, these do not provide relief for all patients.

Researchers from CÚRAM say the cannabinoid system plays a key role in pain modulation, regulates wound healing and represents a novel target for more effective dual management of both pain and wound healing.

Meanwhile, NUIG Professor Lokesh Joshi will be leading the device design of a modified dressing to remove or to minimize wound odour during wound healing.

CÚRAM investigator and project co-lead Professor Georgina Gethin says the collaboration will greatly improve the quality of life of wound pain sufferers.