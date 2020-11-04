NUIG researchers allocated €6.5m in funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 11 NUI Galway researchers have been allocated €6.5 million in funding from Science Foundation Ireland.

The grants have been allocated through the latest round of Science Foundation Ireland’s Frontiers for the Future programme.

Dimitrios Zeugolis from the School of Engineering is set receive close to €1 million for his project on cell assembled tissue.

Noel Lowndes has been allocated close to €900,000 euro for gene research.

Meanwhile, Dr Vincent O’Flaherty and his team will use their €760,000 grant to develop a new additive for animal feed and manure to reduce green house gas emissions.

Smaller allocations have been awarded to research on cancer treatment, Parkinson’s disease, sensor technologies and pollution.

In total 71 research projects, across 12 higher education institutions have been included in the latest tranche of funding worth €53 million euro.