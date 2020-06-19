NUIG researcher named in MIT’s top ten global visionaries list

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An NUI Galway researcher has been named in the MIT Technology Review’s prestigious annual list of top Innovators under the age of 35.

Biomedical Engineer Dr Eimear Dolan has been listed as one of ten global visionaries by the US College.

Every year, the MIT Technology Review recognises a list of exceptionally talented technologists whose work has great potential to transform the world.

Dr Dolan and colleagues have developed a soft robotic device to improve the long-term performance of implanted medical devices.

Their innovation counters what is known as the ‘foreign body response’ to implants and reduces the risk of implants failing.

With her inclusion on the list, Dr Eimear Dolan has join figures such as the co-founders of Google with the distinguished recognition.