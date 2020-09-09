NUIG researcher first Irish recipient of prestigious international health award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway researcher has been named as the first Irish recipient of a prestigious international health award.

Galway native Dr Hannah Durand, a Post-Doctoral researcher in the School of Psychology, has received the Herman Schaalma Award from the European Health Psychology Society.

The award acknowledges a PhD dissertation in the field of health psychology with outstanding excellence in terms of originality, significance, and rigour.

Dr Durand’s research explored reasons why people with hard-to-control blood pressure do or do not take their medications as prescribed.

She is also one of several researchers from the School of Psychology who are working with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to understand why people do or do not adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

Dr Hannah Durand says the team’s aim is to use research findings to inform and refine future government communications about physical distancing.