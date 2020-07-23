NUIG researcher elected to EU Molecular Biology Orgnaization

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An NUI Galway researcher has been elected as a member of the European Molecular Biology Organization.

Professor Brian McStay has been recognised by the EMBO for his extensive research on the inner workings of the nucleolus in human cells.

Since 2008 he has been a Professor at NUIG’s the Centre for Chromosome Biology.

EMBO members actively participate in initiatives such as mentoring young scientists and supporting activities including the promotion of sound science policy.