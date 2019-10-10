NUIG researcher co-authors study on octopus evolution

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A researcher from NUIG has co-authored a new study on the octopus which has unearthed new findings on its evolution.

The study found that an octopus living in deeper oceans has wartier skin compared to its shallow water dwelling counterparts.

When comparing octopus types from different ocean depths, scientists weren’t even sure if they belonged to the same species.

DNA has revealed, however, that they are the same species but the deeper the ocean the smaller and wartier the octopus.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…