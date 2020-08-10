NUIG research to investigate risk of superbugs in recreational water users

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUIG are leading a study to assess if swimmers and surfers are more at risk of picking up superbugs.

The team is hoping to recruit 300 people to take part in the study.

This will include one group of 150 sea swimmers, surfers and people who regularly use the sea, lakes or rivers for recreation, along with a second group of 150 people who rarely take to the water.

A key part of the project will be understanding how superbugs get into human populations, particularly to help scientists learn how to control the spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

It’s hoped the findings will contribute to improving policy regarding environmental monitoring of antibiotic resistance and the release of waste containing superbugs to recreational waters.