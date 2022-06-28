NUIG research reveals high cost of student accommodation significant ‘barrier’ to education

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Research carried out at NUI Galway has found the cost of purpose-built student accommodation is a significant barrier to full participation in third level education.

The project compared rents and availability of university-provided accommodation in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, England and some EU universities.

The analysis found that purpose-built units offered by Irish universities are the most expensive.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Professor Padraic Kenna says the development of tax-relief driven and investor-led purpose built accommodation is driving higher rents and lowering standards.