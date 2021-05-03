NUIG research finds young women less likely to take a Covid-19 vaccine

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Research carried out at NUI Galway has found that young women are less likely to accept a Covid-19 vaccine.

The study – undertaken in conjunction with the University of Huddersfield in the UK – canvassed the views of one thousand people in Ireland and the UK.

Findings from the research will be presented to the Behavioral Change sub-group that advises NPHET.

75 percent of those surveyed intended to get a Covid-19 vaccine, 11 percent said they would not, while 14 percent said they were unsure.

Women and younger people were significantly less likely to indicate they would avail of a vaccine.

In particular, women under 30 years of age were significantly less likely to say they would accept a vaccine – with 20 percent indicating high levels of uncertainty.

Dr Jane Walsh, Senior Lecturer in Psychology at NUI Galway, says an understanding of the benefits of the vaccine is a problem for this group…

