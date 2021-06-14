NUIG research finds high rate of kidney disease among adults with diabetes

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUIG have found that over 40% of patients attending a dedicated diabetes clinic had signs of established chronic kidney disease.

The study was carried out by academics at NUI Galway and clinicians at University Hospital Galway Diabetes Centre and involved more than 4,500 patients in the West.

The findings suggest that, despite careful medical management, a relatively high proportion of people with diabetes in Ireland will develop chronic kidney disease over time and are at risk of kidney failure and other complications.

Diabetes is now the number one cause of chronic kidney disease and kidney failure worldwide.

Professor Matthew Griffin, consultant at Galway University Hospitals and researcher in NUI Galway’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences said the study was based on the results of commonly-performed blood and urine tests.

He said the frequency of chronic kidney disease was higher in those with type 2 diabetes.