NUIG research examines mental health of frontline healthcare workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway researchers are working to develop guidelines for alleviating psychological distress in frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study is being carried out in collaboration with the University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan.

As part of the effort, researchers are seeking Irish and Italian frontline healthcare workers who came into repeated contact with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients during the pandemic to share their experiences.

This includes frontline workers of all professional backgrounds such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, cleaning or catering staff working in the health service, and levels of experience in their profession ranging from junior, intermediate and senior staff.

It comes as recent findings have indicated the pandemic has had a huge impact on the mental health of frontline healthcare workers due to worries about contracting the virus and spreading it to loved ones as well as long working hours.

Those who wish to participate can find further information online at flowsproject.eu