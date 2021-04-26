NUIG research examines how business leaders can promote innovation in remote teams

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway research has examined how business leaders can promote innovation in remote teams, at a time when many firms have had to move to a work from home environment due to the ongoing pandemic.

The research from the J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics is being carried out in collaboration with Dublin City University.

To better understand the long-term implications of the Covid-19 pandemic for leadership, the research team collected detailed interview data from 20 leaders in different household name US multinationals across the world.

These included a mix of young, high-growth organisations and well-established global giants, and firms with digital and physical offerings.

The study uncovered two complementary principles of leading remote teams for innovation – connecting for collaboration and connecting for contradiction – which are both considered essential to creating opportunities for innovation.

The study was led by Esther Tippmann, Professor of Strategy at NUI Galway, Pamela, Sharkey Scott, Professor of Strategy and International Business at DCU and Mark Gantly, Adjunct Professor of Management at NUI Galway.