NUIG releases findings of third national remote working survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost one third of workers are willing to move to a new job to secure their remote working preferences.

Researchers from the Whitaker Institute at NUI Galway and the Western Development Commission have released the findings of the third annual National Remote Working Survey.

It’s led by Professor Alma McCarthy and Noreen O’Connor at NUI Galway, and Tomás Ó Síocháin and Deirdre Frost at the Western Development Commission.

The survey gathered responses from more than 8,400 employees, in late April and early May, on their current experience of remote working.

Findings revealed that of those who could work remotely, 52% were currently working hybrid, 40% fully remotely, and only 8% were fully on-site.

If their future remote working preferences were not facilitated, 30% of all respondents indicated that they will change job, with 33% indicating they may change jobs even if it meant a pay cut.

Professor Alma McCarthy says the working landscape has changed alot…