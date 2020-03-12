NUIG records highest number of patents of any Irish third level institution

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway recorded the highest number of patent application of any Irish third level institution in 2019.

Figure released by the European Patent Office shows Galway registered the third highest number of new patents, over the last 12 months.

Dublin led the way with 58%, followed by Cork at 13% and Galway at 11%.

Overall the European Patent Office received 878 applicants from Irish companies over the past 12 most, which is a new all-time high.

This included 167 from Med tech companies, which is a 26% increase on the 2018 figures.