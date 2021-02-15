NUIG raises €1.6m through cash-for-residency scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUIG has raised €1.6 million through the Government’s cash-for-residency scheme to fund efforts to boost third-level education access.

More than 1,100 non-EU citizens have bought the right to live in the Republic by putting at least €1 million into approved businesses or giving up to €500,000 to charities through the Government’s Immigrant Investor Programme.

According to the Irish Times, NUIG confirmed that it raised €1.6 million through the charity option available under the programme, run by the Department of Justice, to support its ‘Access Hub’ project.