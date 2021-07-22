NUIG project to assess benefits of shellfish aquaculture on marine environment

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New research by NUI Galway aims to measure the benefits which shellfish aquaculture provides to human wellbeing and the marine environment.

The ShellAqua Project has four goals, each formed around producing clear results for society, industry and wider stakeholders.

ShellAqua researchers plan to develop an ecosystem services-based tool using operational and monitoring data for case-study shellfish aquaculture sites.

They aim to create life cycle datasets on mussel and oyster production in order to produce a tool that will allow operators and producers to continue monitoring their environmental performance after the project concludes.

These investigations will be analysed and the results will be shared with industry partners and stakeholders throughout the project through a series of workshops and training events.

ShellAqua is one of the projects that recently received funding by Bord Iascaigh Mhara, under the European Maritime and Fisheries fund Knowledge Gateway Scheme.

It’s being led by the MOREFISH group, an aquaculture research unit based within the Ryan Institute at NUI Galway and was developed from partnerships and engagement with industry through the Atlantic Area Interreg project, NEPTUNUS.