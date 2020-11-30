NUIG Professor set to lead global study on impact of COVID-19 on young people

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway Professor is set to lead a global study on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on young people.

Director of NUIG’s UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre Professor Pat Dolan will spearhead the Youth as Researchers Global Initiative.

To date, more than 100 countries have signed up and six thousand young people have applied to be researchers on the international project.

The study will focus on wellbeing, education and learning, use of technology, human rights, youth-led action and civic engagement.

Meanwhile, the results will be presented in videos, posters and reports and shared acorss the media and on social media.

The initiative will have its official launch online this Friday, which will include a talk from patron of the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre, actor Cillian Murphy.