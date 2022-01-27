NUIG professor appointed to panel reviewing children’s social care services in Northern Ireland

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A professor at NUI Galway has been appointed to a special panel to review children’s social care services in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister in the NI Executive, Robin Swann, has confirmed that Professor Pat Dolan will join the panel, with the review to begin next month.

Over a 16 month period, it’ll engage with parents, children and young people, as well as those working within the services, to assess the current model under a a wide range of criteria.

Professor Dolan is Director of the Institute for Lifecourse and Society, and UNESCO Chair at the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre at NUI Galway.