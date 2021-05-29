NUIG professor appointed to high-level position with United Nations

print

A professor at NUI Galway has been appointed to a high-level position with the United Nations.

Professor John Morrissey is an academic whose research and writing connects geopolitics, human security and international development.

He’s now been appointed Policy Advisor on Human Security with the Human Development Report Office of the United Nations.

Human Security is a term that refers to the protection of people and communities, rather than the protection of individual countries or states.

There are a number of components that make-up human security – such as economic security, food security and environmental security.

Professor Morrissey says his work will help advise the UN how to transform the way in which they intervene on the global stage.

More on Galway Bay FM News