NUIG Professor and HSE West Public Health consultant Breda Smyth to be interim Chief Medical Officer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Professor Breda Smyth will become the interim Chief Medical Officer from next month.

She has specialised in public health for the last 16 years and currently works as a professor at NUI Galway and is a consultant in public health in HSE West.

Professor Smyth will take up the role on an interim basis from July 4th, pending the completion of a competition to fill the role permanently.

Current CMO Dr Tony Holohan’s due to retire on July 1

Professor Smyth contributed significantly to Ireland’s COVID-19 response having been a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), the Rapid Testing Expert Advisory Group; Chief Investigator on the multi-site study UniCoV study as well as her important duties as the Director of Public Health in HSE West.

Prof Smyth was also a founding member of the COVID-19 – Irish Epidemiology Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG).

Professor Breda Smyth is being seconded to the Department on a short-term basis.

An open competition for the permanent position of Chief Medical Officer has been advertised.