Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway’s Professor Alan Ahearne says there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the economy after the coronavirus.

Alan Ahearne is Director of the Whitaker Institute and Professor of Economics at the university.

He also served as Special Adviser to Ireland’s former Minister for Finance Brian Lenihan from 2009 to 2011

Professor Ahearne says there are some reasons for optimism as it’s not a typical recession.