NUIG President says flexible approach being taken as second semester begins

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- The President of NUI Galway says there will be a need for flexibility in the early stages of the new semester as students and staff return.

Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says the planning process is being navigated in a similar fashion to semester one, with a view to being back on campus for the most part.

40% of students completed in-person exams prior to Christmas.

The President says in-person exams are being planned for the end of semester two, depending on public health guidelines at the time.

He told Galway Talks earlier health and safety will be the priority as the new semester begins, after a challenging two years for both students and staff.