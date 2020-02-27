NUIG President meets with students over hike in on campus accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of NUI Galway has met with protestors this afternoon over their call to revoke a 4% rent increase in on-campus accommodation.

A group of four students met with President, Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh at 3pm and said he supported their concerns and vowed to hold a meeting to discuss the hike with all relevent stakeholders.

It comes as students began occupying the quadrangle at NUI Galway today with up to 20 pitching tents in the green area.

The group says while they welcome the President’s support, they will continue to protest into the night in a call for action from decision makers. We’ll have our report from the protest on FYI Galway from 5…