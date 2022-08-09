NUIG President makes fresh appeal for those with suitable accommodation to come forward

Galway Bay fm newsroom – As the new college term comes closer NUI Galway’s President is pleading with those who have suitable accommodation available for students to come forward.

With 18 or 19 thousand students expected to be enrolled at NUI Galway this September, the search for housing has become a major challenge.

The university’s 1,200 student accommodation places have already been booked up for the upcoming academic year.

NUIG President Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says he wants people to rally around students in the current housing crisis