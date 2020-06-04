NUIG prepares to reopen research buildings on a phased basis from next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is preparing to reopen its research buildings on a phased basis from next week.

The university hopes to reopen one research building next week in line with the government’s phase 2 of the roadmap to lift restrictions.

This will be followed by other research facilities on a phased basis.

It’s hoped some on-campus learning will be able to resume on September 28th for most students with a blended approach to delivery.

President of NUIG Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh told Galway Talks health and safety will be a priority at all times with different modes of blended learning depending on the discipline….