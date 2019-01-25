Current track
Title
Artist

NUIG online study seeks participants with multiple chronic health conditions

Written by on 25 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online study at NUI Galway is seeking participants with multiple chronic health conditions.

The university’s Centre for Pain Research is trialing a new online programme which offers psychological support for people with chronic pain and at least one other chronic condition.

Chronic pain is a common condition in Ireland and has been associated with an increased risk of depression, decreased ability to work and increased costs.

The online programme will offer participants eight sessions of therapy designed to help them cope with their pain, at their home computer.

Tune in at 11am to hear Principal investigator on the study, Professor Brian McGuire explain the importance of the study.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Man due in court next month over Ballinasloe cocaine seizure

25 January 2019

0 0

Forensic collision investigators examine scene of fatal crash in Kilrickle

25 January 2019

0 0

Phone data places accused at scene of Oughterard death

25 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday January 25th 2019

Thumbnail
Previous post

Galway Boxers Aim For National U22 Titles This Evening

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend