NUIG online study seeks participants with multiple chronic health conditions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online study at NUI Galway is seeking participants with multiple chronic health conditions.

The university’s Centre for Pain Research is trialing a new online programme which offers psychological support for people with chronic pain and at least one other chronic condition.

Chronic pain is a common condition in Ireland and has been associated with an increased risk of depression, decreased ability to work and increased costs.

The online programme will offer participants eight sessions of therapy designed to help them cope with their pain, at their home computer.

Tune in at 11am to hear Principal investigator on the study, Professor Brian McGuire explain the importance of the study.