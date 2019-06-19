NUIG moves up one place in world university rankings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has moved up one place in the QS World University Rankings.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings which comprises the global overall and subject rankings naming the world’s top universities for the study of 48 different subjects.

NUIG now features at 259th place.

Of the eight ranked Irish universities, three improved, three declined, while two remained stable.

Trinity College Dublin has slipped further out of the top 100, down from 104th to 108th place, while UCD climbed eight places to 185th.

DCU slipped seven places and now stands in 429th place, while University of Limerick also slipped slightly to stand at 524th place.

UCC jumped 28 places to stand at 310th place.

According to the Irish Times, crowded classrooms and limited research capacity were some of the key factors which prevented Irish colleges from performing better.