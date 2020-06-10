NUIG moves up 21 places in latest global rankings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has risen 21 places in the latest global rankings.

The Newcastle campus is now ranked 238th in the world’s top 1,000 institutions as part of the QS World University Rankings.

Trinity College Dublin is still Ireland’s top university in 101st place, which is up 7 places.

UCD is in 177th position, while UCC is up 52 places in the last two years to stand at 286th place.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, NUIG says that in particular, this year, NUI Galway has improved substantively with regard to its academic and employer reputation internationally.

President of NUI Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says the announcement is welcome news during these uncertain times, and reflects the commitment of the campus community to the highest standards in work...