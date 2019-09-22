NUIG marks week of global action on climate change with free lecture series

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is participating in the global action on climate change with a free lecture series on climate justice.

Climate justice looks at global warming as an ethical and political issue.

The public lecture series aims to hold governments to account for their failure in meeting legal obligation on climate change.

The first lecture of the series will focus specifically on who should take responsibilty for climate justice.

It will be opened by NUI Galway’s President, Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh and will feature talks from a number of prominent activists.

The event – which is running alongside key global events such as the Climate Action Summit in New York – will take place tomorrow evening at 6 at the Aula Maxima.