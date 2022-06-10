NUIG lodges plan for new facility to support watersports

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- NUI Galway has lodged plans for a new watersports facility.

The development at NUIG Upper Newcastle Campus would see the construction of a rowing storage shed and two floating platoons on the bank of the River Corrib.

It also provides for a pedestrian and cyclist greenway along the River Corrib linking to an existing footpath.

The facility would have equipment storage facilities, changing rooms, drying room, bathrooms, reception, first aid, café and plant room.

It would also have a gym training room, function room, kitchenette, mother and baby room, communications room, offices and test room.

The application is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement.

City planners are due to issue a decision in July.