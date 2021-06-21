NUIG led PANDEM-2 project joins EU coalition to strengthen Europe’s preparedness for future crises

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The NUI Galway led PANDEM-2 project has join forces with 9 other EU research groups to strengthen Europe’s capacity against future crises.

PANDEM-2 aims to prepare Europe for future pandemics through innovations in training and to build capacity between EU member states responding to pandemics on a cross-border basis.

The project has been awarded almost €10m in funding and is one of many in the PREPARE cluster that has recently received this support from the European Commission to work on different aspects of crisis management.

With a combined funding of €72 million, each project in PREPARE has its own distinct aims and challenges, however, they say they’re working towards their shared goal of ensuring better preparedness for the European Union.

NUIG Professor and Coordinator of PANDEM-2 Máire Connolly says the benefit of the collaboration is that a wide range of issues are being covered.