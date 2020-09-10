NUIG leads international study of use of educational technology during COVID 19 school closures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers from NUI Galway have led an international study into the impact of learning with mobile technologies throughout COVID 19 school closures.

The international team has found a ‘digital use divide’ in learning with mobile technology in schools, which they say highlights the need for appropriate, continuous training and supports for teachers, alongside investment in devices and infrastructure.

The findings also note that mobile and distance learning will remain crucially important in ensuring continued learning where the pandemic makes learning at school challenging.

The team from NUIG’s School of Education has collaborated with researchers from universities and technology consultants in Europe, the UK and Australia as part of the study.

Lead author and Senior Lecturer in Educational Technology at NUIG Dr Tony Hall says the current situation also presents opportunities to make education more inclusive and engaging for all….