NUIG Law Professor to deliver keynote address on future of nursing home settings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway professor is to deliver the keynote speech at a major social housing conference this morning.

Law Professor at NUIG Gerard Quinn will address the Irish Council for Social Housing’s annual general meeting.

Professor Quinn has a particular interest in the intersectionality between old age and disability.

His talk aims to provide insights on ageing and disability policies in Ireland and the need for a community response to support ageing well, including the availability of supported housing.

The ICSH AGM is being broadcast to members via Zoom video conferencing due to the ongoing pandemic.

Professor Quinn says his address will reflect on the future of congregated settings such as nursing homes as well as the discussion around community living….