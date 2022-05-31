NUIG launches major national survey on HIV stigma in healthcare settings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has launched the first joint national survey on HIV-related stigma in healthcare settings.

The study is being carried out by researchers at the Health Promotion Research Centre.

It aims to measure stigma in healthcare settings, as part of a wider study to develop guidelines to reduce stigma and improve healthcare outcomes for people living with HIV.

Researchers say stigma of the virus can discourage people from accessing healthcare services, as well as lead to avoidance of testing and treatment.

Approximately 7,000 people are living with HIV in Ireland – and massive strides in treatment mean it is now easily treated with medication.

The new study is the first of its kind in Europe and can be accessed on the NUI Galway website at NUIGalway.ie.