NUIG launches initiative to promote patient involvement in health research

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has launched an initiative to promote more patient involvement in healthcare research.

Public and patient involvement, or PPI, means working with patients and the public in all stages of the research process.

This NUI Galway initiative will see an expert group of researchers advance the teaching and practice of PPI across the university’s medical schools.

It’s part of a wider programme at NUI Galway which aims to bring about a culture change in how healthcare research is conducted.