NUIG launches global challenges project on decarbonisation

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – In the first project under NUI Galway’s Global Challenges Programme, researchers will explore one of the world’s most pressing problems – decarbonisation.

The tidal energy project will focus on improving the health and resilience of communities, wildlife, and the environment while securing the transition to affordable and clean energy.

As part of the project, five PhD researchers will assess how new tidal energy infrastructure and tidal turbines interact with wildlife and societal attitudes.

The project is led by Professor Jamie Goggins, Professor of Civil Engineering at the MaREI Centre, Ryan Institute & School of Engineering, NUI Galway.

It’s estimated tidal energy can generate over 1200 teraWhats per year.

The world uses approximately 17.7 terraWhats per year.