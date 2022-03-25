NUIG joins EU project exploring how local initiatives can help climate change

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- NUI Galway has joined a new European project to investigate how local initiatives can help meet climate change targets.

The five-year Shared Green Deal is funded through the EU’s Horizon 2020 scheme.

The project involves 24 separate social experiments in neighbourhoods across Europe, to see how individuals and organisations can work together to make daily life more sustainable.

The aim of the research is to assist the EU in reaching the target of carbon neutrality by 2050 by supporting change at a local level.

Researchers in Geography at NUI Galway are leading the ‘Clean Energy’ aspect of the research, working with communities in four locations across Europe.

They’ll work over the next five years to gain a deeper understanding on what local communities want for the future of energy, and what EU energy targets can be most beneficial at local level.

The NUI Galway research team is led by Professor Frances Fahy, a leading scholar and international researcher in social science and sustainability.