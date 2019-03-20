NUIG in public drive to help shape university’s future

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is seeking the public’s assistance as part of its drive to shape the university’s future.

It’s part of an online discussion called ‘Imagine NUI Galway’ which aims to inform strategy over the next five years.

Students, staff, alumni and the general public are invited to log on to imagine.nuigalway.ie and share their views on how NUIG can best serve the region.

This will include a series of sessions on how the university’s research, teaching and public engagement can evolve to address the key challenges facing society.

Key values aim to ensure that the university is distinctive, respectful, accessible, expert and sustainable.

A discussion on these key values will be hosted online on Thursday March 28th from 11am.