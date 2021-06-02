NUIG hosting world’s largest International Disability Law Summer School

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is hosting the world’s largest International Disability Law Summer School.

The virtual clinic, which is being run by the University’s Centre for Disability Law and Policy, focuses on Article 30 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and access to culture, recreation, leisure and sport for people with disabilities.

The programme runs until July and contains a mixture of specially pre-recorded content, live panel discussions, interactive events, comedy sets, and a DJ’d dance party.

Meanwhile, disability activist and Founder of Tilting the Lens Sinéad Burke, will deliver the keynote address focusing on the right to participate in cultural life and how this right can be achieved in practice for disabled people.

Registration for the programme is a open via a link the Centre for Disability Law and Policy’s NUIG webpage.