NUIG heads global initiative to tackle fake news on migration

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUIG is leading a global initiative to tackle fake news on migration.

It’s part of a new global partnership which has been established involving NUI Galway and the International Organisation for Migration, with the support of Irish Aid.

The Global Migration Media Academy is establishing four learning hubs around the world, including one in Galway.

The programmes will initially run in four countries – Mexico, Serbia, Morocco and the Philippines – before expanding to other countries as the project evolves.

It will be spearheaded by the Journalism and Communications Department at NUI Galway and will train students and journalists to spot, challenge and debunk misinformation.

Courses will draw on migration research and data, as well as exploring how unfolding global developments like Covid-19 influence migration and public attitudes.