NUIG drops mandatory pledge for students adherence to public health advice

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

NUI Galway has abandoned a mandatory pledge which required students to adhere to public health advice and behave responsibly.

The pledge was planned as a condition of registration for the new academic year.

The Newcastle based campus had warned that any breach of the pledge could trigger disciplinary processes.

The move had been met with some opposition in student groups.

According to the Irish Times, NUI Galway has confirmed the community promise is now a ‘voluntary public commitment’ and separate to registration.

The statement adds that the university ‘expects’ students and staff to follow university and public health guidelines related to reducing the spread of Covid-19.