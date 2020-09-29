NUIG describes large student congregations in city as ‘deplorable’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has described the scenes of large congregation of students in the city centre last evening as ‘deplorable’.

It comes following mounting calls on third level institutions in Galway as well as the Gardai to take action after images of the crowded scenes at the Spanish Arch and Shop Street were circulated widely on social media.

In a statement, the university says it has repeatedly appealed to the better judgement of its students and reminded them of their responsibilities under the Student Code of Conduct.

It adds that it has also worked to ensure this year’s experience of university life is safe, supportive and enjoyable despite the limitations of the pandemic.

NUI Galway is meeting the Gardai and Galway city council to discuss the incidents.

The university has warned it will not hesitate to deal with any breaches of public health guidelines in line with its Student Code of Conduct.

It’s understood this code has penalties up to and including expulsion.

Meanwhile, the President of GMIT Dr. Orla Flynn says she is dismayed at the scenes and while it may involve a minority of students, it is unacceptable after months of preparation for a safe retun to college.