NUIG Deputy President calls for assurance on CAO timelines

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Deputy President of NUI Galway is calling on the Department of Education for assurances that CAO timelines will run as planned, and that the process won’t run into the same problems as those faced in the UK.

With leaving certificate results fast approaching Professor Pol O Dochartaigh has voiced concerns that there isn’t time for the Department to make a u-turn on how it will allocate points to students.

Professor O Dochartaigh is also Deputy Chair of the Irish Universities Association, a body that has requested a meeting with the Education Minister Norma Foley regarding these concerns.

The IUA is seeking technical assurances that the process which are in place will achieve definitive results.

Professor O Dochartaigh says with Leaving Cert results out on Monday week September 7th, and CAO offers out four days later, there's no time for second guessing by the Department