Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway conference about the changing nature of family and the experience of family life, is to be held this week. (13-14/6)

It’ll explore how the experience of family life has changed following recent constitutional changes in Ireland in children’s rights, same-sex marriage, and divorce.

The event, which is being held by UNESCO, will take place at the Institute for Lifecourse and Society at NUIG tomorrow and Friday.

