NUIG collaborate on “breakthrough” new devices for diabetes treatment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUI Galway are working on what’s described as a “breakthrough” study on alternative diabetes treatment.

The team are looking at preventing build-up of scar tissue around medical devices.

NUIG are collabortating with Massachusetts Institute of Technology on the new design, which may assist efforts to develop an artificial pancreas to treat diabetes.

The implantable drug delivery devices release insulin into the body over long periods of time could replace insulin injections or cannula insertions.

NUI Galway’s Assistant Professor in Biomedical Engineering, Dr. Eimear Dolan, says the new technology will prolong the life of the devices: