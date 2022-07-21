Government committ €5 million for new tech centre at NUIG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is committing €5 million over 5 years for the establishment of a Construction Technology Centre, to be hosted by NUI Galway.

NUI Galway alongside Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin and University College Cork are working with the Irish Green Building Council.

The new body will identify the construction sector’s current, emerging and future innovation needs through detailed engagement with local and international stakeholders.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar says this initiative is crucial for future construction projects in Ireland: