NUIG becomes first university nationwide to introduce AI student support

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- NUI Galway has teamed up with an Oranmore-based tech firm to become the first university in Ireland to upgrade student services with AI technology.

The partnership with ChatSpace will see the launch of Cara, a digital assistant for web and mobile.

Cara will provide personalised information on student queries, enable contact with college staff, and provide answers thousands of frequently asked questions.

The platform will allow NUI Galway to offer 24/7 student engagement and free up resources to focus on other student issues.