NUIG assessing potential for name rebrand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Authorities at NUI Galway are understood to be considering a name change due to poor international recognition.

The Irish Times reports ‘University of Galway’ is one of the names being considered in a bid to strengthen its identity and status.

The college was formerly known as Queen’s College Galway and University College Galway before moving to its current name of NUI Galway.

The paper reports that college authorities are considering rebranding to ‘University of Galway’ in a bid to strengthen its identity and emphasise its status as a university to an international audience.

It’s understood the college is concerned over poor name recognition with ‘NUI’, as well as ambiguity over its official title referred to as NUIG or NUI Galway.

In a statement, the university said it’s currently assessing the potential for rebranding.

It adds that while Údarás na hOllscoile, the Governing Authority of NUI Galway, and staff have been briefed on considerations around a project of this nature, no decisions have been made

It’s understood the college would continue to maintain its links with the NUI.